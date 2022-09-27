Again, I put my family duties to the side for a couple hours while I attended another Town Council meeting to advocate something I’m proud to be supportive of: saving Bradford School. I really am not stupid. I know the writing on the wall is clear. For 30-plus years the town has wanted to bulldoze Bradford School, and thanks to the meddling of us folks stuck in the past, the general riff-raff who reside in the northern extremes of town, the plan to reuse the property for some kind of housing development was killed when we wrote to RIDEM to make them aware of the town’s commitment to a grant from the ’80s that they were ignoring. So, as quickly as the property was sold, it was unsold and put on the block for demolition. No public discussion was held. No meetings for the community to attend and opine about possible uses. No consideration about the struggle that Bradford went through to organize, this time officially, but for the millionth time historically, to try to save Bradford School. It should be clear, the school’s ship has sailed, and we all know it. We’re asking for a community center. A public place to gather in Bradford. So again, we stood before the council and begged for scraps like the low-middle income community we are and instead of hearing something positive, we were slapped down HARD. How dare we ask for anything when so much has been given! You know, like grass, they gave us grass, and well, I suppose we should be glad that the beach folks haven’t bought all of our houses up north and turned them into beach cottages.
Last week the Town Council went out of its way to have a special meeting to listen to the good folks to the south and their concerns over development of private property. The council patiently listened and were generally cordial to even those who may critique their actions. But when parents of kids in town, when seniors and folks barely out of school stand and ask for consideration in building a community center focused on indoor recreation and social services, run by the town and thereby being available to all (!), we get yelled at. How dare we?!?
If you didn’t see the meeting for yourself yet, you can watch it through links on the council’s page for minutes and agendas. You don’t have to wait long as the comments came quickly. We were berated, called bad parents for advocating indoor, small-form programs over more soccer and lacrosse. Not all kids want to run around a field and get kicked in the shins! Some thrive on chorus, on board games and cards. Some want ping-pong tournaments. Some want science programs. The uses for a building like the former Bradford School are countless to all except those seven up behind that dais at town hall. I will never sit and let something as basic as my skills as a parent be questioned by folks who haven’t sat up with a crying baby all night for countless days in a row in 20 or 30 years. To console a heartbroken kid. To teach them to be accepting of all. And to listen to the council, it’s the low-middle income folks’ fault that there is no low- or moderate-income housing.
Really great Westerly. We can do better. Just vote this November.
Mark Doescher Jr.
Westerly
