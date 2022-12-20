Most of the 7 acres of the Bradford Elementary School property are protected in perpetuity by the terms of a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund program which the town officially accepted and which guarantees the property be used for public outdoor recreation. Given the small size of the remaining property (about one-fifth of the total and completely within the Historic District of Bradford Village), and the fixed overhead expenses involved with an assisted living facility (staff, transportation, support, etc.), the site isn’t a viable location for such a facility. (In response to Mr. Stanczyk’s letter to the editor of Dec. 16 entitled “Put assisted living units on Bradford School site.”) Additionally, public transportation is nonexistent in the Bradford area for access to food, medical care, and other services that should be near any such facility.
While I do agree that Westerly may need more senior assisted living units, they need to be well thought out and suitable for the location. The Bradford [School] Playground, Franklin Field, Cimalore Field addition and White Rock Park are federally protected properties restricted to public outdoor recreation only.
The Greater Bradford Community Development Association is in the early stages of developing a neighborhood plan for the Westerly portion of Bradford. Part of this plan includes the former school property. To date, the most popular suggested use for the Bradford School location is a multipurpose indoor recreation facility/community center. Such a facility could share the existing parking lot in the federally protected area and complement both the outdoor recreation space and the neighborhood surrounding it.
All other suggestions and ideas are welcome. Keeping the federal constraints mentioned above in mind, suggestions for the most beneficial types of indoor and outdoor recreational and community activities people would like to see at the Bradford School property are encouraged. These should be geared toward all ages and abilities of children, adults, and families for all seasons of the year, both indoors and outdoors.
While the GBCDA’s purpose is to advocate for the greater Bradford 02808 area which includes portions of Westerly, Charlestown, and Hopkinton, all interested persons and especially those throughout Westerly are encouraged to submit their suggestions by email to greaterbradfordri@yahoo.com.
Daniel King
Bradford
The writer is the president of the Greater Bradford Community Development Association.
