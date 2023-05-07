For your information Mr. Mageau, no one is talking about “taking away law-abiding gun-owners’ guns.” This is the political rhetoric of which you accuse me in your letter printed in The Westerly Sun on May 1(“Conti’s letter is nothing but political rhetoric”) and is “simply wrong!” What is not rhetoric, but reality, is that in Texas there was a shooting that claimed the lives of five people. Also, in Texas, an 18-year-old A&M-Texarkana baseball player was hit by a stray bullet during the game while standing in the bullpen. In Mississippi, a 19-year-old was arrested for a shooting that left two teens dead and 4 wounded. In Atlanta, there is one dead and 4 wounded in a shooting at a Medical Center … and, this is within a week. I’m sure that before this letter even hits the paper, there will be other gruesome shootings somewhere in this country.
Whether it’s anger, mental illness or sheer bravado that fuels the shooter, the fact remains that people are dead or injured. We, the people, are being slaughtered and injured every day, mostly by weapons of war, because a minority of individuals, such as yourself, believe that the Second Amendment was written yesterday and not ratified in 1791 when guns held a single round at a time. It’s always about gun owners’ “rights,” and everyone else needing to adjust to those rights. School children have lockdown drills and in movie theaters, patrons no longer look for exits in case of fire, but, rather, in case of an active shooter.
The majority of Americans have decided that we no longer want to live like this. That makes you, Mr. Mageau, a minority. We, the majority of Americans, believe that it is time for commonsense gun laws. Until then, we can expect more mass shootings. I’ve heard it said that when the “political” becomes “personal,” the political takes on a different meaning. I pray, Mr. Mageau, that the next shooting is not someone whom you or I love. I’m sure that’s something upon which you and I can agree.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
