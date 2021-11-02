In the Oct. 31 Westerly Sun, there were two letters about the Westerly School Committee. I was disappointed by both because they dealt mostly with labels and generalizations and revealed nothing of a possible issue in the Westerly schools. I really can’t take sides with either writer because I have no evidence of a problem.
It’s very reminiscent of the “Big-Endian” episode in “Gulliver’s Travels.” In the fictional work, a law is passed forcing people to eat eggs from the larger end. Thousands were put to death rather than submit to the edict.
The two letters are symptomatic of the culture wars which are ravaging our country, a modern-day Lilliput. The wars are manufactured over little or nothing. They serve only to enforce our tribal identity for the benefit of one political party or another, and to the detriment of good governance.
If you want to discuss education, describe the actual units being taught, and the actual responses of the students. If you can’t do that, just take your seat, and pay attention to the professional educators.
Albert Gerheim
Westerly
