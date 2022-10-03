In their Guest Opinion on Sept. 27 (“Clergy members urge schools to ban ‘porn,’” by various authors), a group of clergy spends six paragraphs on research about pornography on the internet and cite the American Bar Association, UNICEF and the American College of Pediatrics (an explicitly anti-LGBTQ organization of approximately 500 members). They then proceed to single out two books which meet none of the definitions they have just discussed. Neither “Gender Queer” nor “Fun Home” are on the internet, are degrading to women, or are pornographic. Despite their denials, they have pointed at these two “graphic” (in the sense of being illustrated) books precisely because they are the autobiographies of two LGBTQ authors. “Fun Home” (published in 2006), far from being pornographic, was on the New York Times bestseller list and was nominated for a National Book Critics Circle Award. It was made into a Broadway play and received five Tony Awards in 2015.
The clergy also neglect to note that the largest organization of pediatricians, the American Academy of Pediatrics (an organization of over 67,000 physicians), has long supported affirmative care for LGBTQ adolescents. Far from harming students, these books provide a welcome affirmative reading experience for Westerly High School students, especially those who identify as LGBTQ. We strongly support the administration and librarians that keep them available.
Diane J. Goldsmith and Linda M. Doran
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.