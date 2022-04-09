In an opinion piece (“What if Fox News viewers watched CNN?”) on the Commentary page in Wednesday’s issue of The Sun, Matthew Yglesias, Bloomberg opinion writer, managed to either entirely misunderstand or grossly misrepresent some research on media consumption. “Can Fox News viewers be deprogrammed? Paying them to watch CNN makes them less gullible.”
Tim Worstall, freelance writer, challenged the study assumptions, specifically noting that they asked regular Fox News watchers to watch some CNN. And when they did, those viewers were more — or perhaps differently — informed on things that CNN talked about and Fox didn’t. Also, vice versa, they were less informed on those things that Fox did talk about as compared to the control group who had continued to watch it.
That’s all the study found. That the folks who watched the different news shows were differently informed about different subjects. This probably doesn’t come as a surprise to most adults — we tend to think that people will be more informed about things they’ve just watched news shows on.
The Bloomberg writer leaps on this and insists that this shows people are less gullible, more skeptical and less likely to buy into fake news. Which, again, isn’t what the research found at all. The crucial point is in this one small sentence:
“Yet, we still found that these highly engaged partisans could be persuaded by viewing opposition partisan media instead of their own.”
The study was not arguing that Fox is biased and CNN is not. Quite the opposite: The choice of CNN was specifically made because it was — in the opinion of those doing the research of course — equally biased but the other side of the median than Fox.
So the finding is that people are differently informed dependent upon which media outlet they get their news shows from. It is not proof that CNN is some repository of truth and veracity which, if only folks were exposed to it, would somehow benefit all.
At which point being able to understand media research might be useful. Or, if it is possible to understand, report it correctly. The academic paper says that people who watch different media are differently informed, largely because of the story choices of those different TV stations. It doesn’t say anything at all about fake news, gullibility or skepticism. Quite the opposite in fact, it deliberately chose CNN as being at the other end of the spectrum from Fox News. Which, in itself, is an interesting observation, isn’t it?
Bill DeFusco
Westerly
Log In
