When I listen to prominent African American Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell, who was instrumental in helping to write the 1964 Federal Civil Rights Act, condemn the radical extremist group “Black Lives Matter” he’s putting an exclamation point on a very important issue. The same is true when prominent African American radio talk show host, TV personality, lawyer and Brown University graduate Larry Elder echos Attorney Terrell’s sentiments.
They not only address the radical Black Lives Matter organization but all radical left wing groups whom Attorney Terrell believes have hijacked the Democrat Party. He recently said that if you’re a Democrat you should get away from the Democrat Party.
It is well documented that Black Lives Matter is a subversive organization that has hijacked the legitimate peaceful protests that originated over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.
It’s hatred of the police is seen in their despicable shout out: what do we want, pigs in a blanket fried like bacon! The meaning of which is they want a dead cop in a body bag. It complains about discrimination yet it is anti-Semitic.
It’s members wear T-shirts with quotes attributed to a convicted murderer, Joanne Chesimard, a.k.a., Assata Shakur who in 1973, as a member of the Black Liberation Army shot and killed 34 year old Werner Foerster, a New Jersey State Trooper who had a wife and son. In 1977, after her conviction she escaped and fled to Cuba where she still resides. She is an avowed Marxists. It is reported that Black Lives Matters subscribe to her writings.
Supporting everyone’s civil rights, especially our African American neighbors is an honorable thing to do and we all should be proud to do it.
However, Black Lives Matter isn’t interested in civil rights. They’re interested in power through anarchy. If black lives really mattered to them they would be in cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, etc. trying to stop the black on black shootings and murder that happens every day. On June 15th in Chicago there were 18 shootings with one person killed. Here’s a city with a black mayor, a black police chief, many black city officials and many black police officers.
“Black Lives Matter” is a fraud and its about time that the wimps in government, professional sports and elsewhere realize it.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
