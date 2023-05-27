This is to set the record straight about the Bingo game referred to in the letter in The Sun on May 24 written by Alexandra Lepore (“Richmond needs to have elected representation with integrity”). It’s not my habit to respond when called out, but as this letter contained misinformation and implicated the entire Richmond Democratic Town Committee for the action of one member (me), it’s necessary to do so to clear members’ names. Lepore claims I was “making fun of council members and … of the elderly who are finding it hard to pay their taxes.”
Lepore is half correct. I created the Bingo cards in March through an online Bingo card generator to poke fun at Richmond Town Council members, filling each square with phrases that frequently came up during meetings. The game was clearly not making fun of Richmond residents. The phrase “Think of the elderly taxpayers!” is just one of those oft-repeated phrases. Being an elderly taxpayer myself, I take no offense and know a joke when I see one.
After I sent the email to RDTC members, we had a laugh, but that was the end of it. The RDTC never played a group Bingo game (if they did, they didn’t invite me to play). Somehow, Richmond Republican Louise Dinsmore procured the email that had been sent on March 9, entitled “Richmond Town Council Bingo,” made copies, and handed it out to all attendees at the RTC meeting on May 16. Dinsmore had been sitting on the email for two months. She waited for an opportune time to release that private email so that Republican members of the council could use it as an excuse for not appointing qualified RDTC member Joyce Flanagan to the Zoning Board, as she had been a recipient of the Bingo game. Since when does receiving an unsolicited email make one responsible for it? Dinsmore spun a false narrative about the Bingo game, creating a problem where none existed, in order to give the RDTC a black eye.
My only regret in creating the game is that Councilors Trimmer, Colasante, and Sheehan used it to deny Flanagan a place on the Zoning Board. So much for Colasante’s question to Flanagan asking, “Do you have the ability to separate the issue from the person (if you were on the Zoning Board)?” It’s obvious that he himself is unable to do so.
Now that Dinsmore has unleashed the Bingo card to a wider public, I wonder how many are planning to use it during the next Town Council meeting? If you’d like to create your own Bingo games for any theme or occasion, go to myfreebingocards.com. You’re welcome!
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
