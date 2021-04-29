In 2013 and 2016, the Rhode Island Legislature passed bills that allow unbuildable perimeter wetlands and steeply sloped land to be included when sizes of buildable lots are determined. The bills included language for slopes or wetland buffers, saying that those areas “shall not be excluded from the calculation of the buildable lot area or the minimum lot size, or in the calculation of the number of buildable lots or units.”
These bills were opposed by Charlestown’s legislators, Rep. Blake Filippi and Sen. Elaine Morgan, because the bills removed local control over planning, zoning, and the protection of Charlestown’s environment. These bills were also opposed by Charlestown’s Town Council, the town councils of many other rural towns, and a multitude of statewide environmental groups, all of whom argued that, when land containing wetlands was subdivided and if the buffers to those wetlands were then considered in the buildable area, more house lots would be created; that the houses on lots containing large wetland buffers would need to be built very close to the buffers; and that this would negatively impact the wetlands if the buffers were disturbed. Despite this opposition, the bills passed with the sponsor of these bills citing his “clients’” need for the legislation. Yes he said “clients” not constituents!
This legislation took effect in 2016, and since 2016, subdivision applications have come before the Charlestown Planning Commission that contain lots that make up large percentages of their buildable area with steep slopes and perimeter wetlands. Lots that have large areas of wetland buffer understandably are limited regarding where houses can actually be built, and this creates conflicts with wetland protection.
Perimeter wetlands are very important for wetland wildlife, but the buffers are usually dry and are not easily recognized by homeowners. Despite being protected by state regulation, these wetland buffers are often cleared, graded, or filled unknowingly by homeowners. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management can fine homeowners and require that they restore these wetland buffers, but RIDEM doesn’t go door to door checking in people’s backyards. Unless complaints are made, RIDEM generally has no knowledge of these violations.
Since the state legislation changed, the Charlestown Planning Commission has required developers to mark the wetland buffers on the ground before selling lots, but it is unknown if the markers are left in place or even understood by new homeowners.
The Planning Commission is currently reviewing applications from several different developers to create 50 new lots by subdividing land with large areas of wetlands.
Also before the Planning Commission are 20 residential condominium units, over 400 self-storage units in two different proposals, and other commercial proposals, some of which are in Groundwater Protection Districts or contain wetland buffers.
Ruth Platner
Charlestown
The writer is the chairwoman of the Charlestown Planning Commission.
