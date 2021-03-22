Have you ever been in pain and alone? You pray for your family or friend to walk through the door. During this pandemic thousands have been left to suffer and die alone. This should NEVER happen again.
Our Rhode Island state representatives George Nardone, Michael Chippendale, Raymond Hull and co-sponsor Blake Filippi have recently sponsored H5547, which entitles all residents of health care facilities, assisted-living facilities, nursing homes, group homes and veterans homes to designate a person to provide them with companionship, personal health care guidance and advocacy.
The pain of separation isn’t felt just by the patients. Parents separated from their sick or mentally disabled children is unbearable. Hearing someone you love crying over the phone who needs your presence should NEVER happen again.
Email your representative today and encourage them to vote YES to H5547.
Deb MacDowell
Wakefield
