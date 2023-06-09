House Bill H6324, a bipartisan bill limiting media that would be available to persons under the age of 18 years of age, is currently referred to the RI House Judiciary Committee. This bill has the potential to close a loophole in distributed media that is contested as inappropriate for under-18 persons but currently is not defined this same way, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.
Many people are eager for this bill to be heard as it will create an opportunity, at the town, district and state levels, for robust discussion by elected officials along with public and family comments, aka, democracy in action. This would create an opportunity, if needed, to amend the points addressed and written in the bill.
Parents and caregivers have a responsibility to protect their children from harmful content and to ensure that they are exposed to age-appropriate material. This includes questioning the appropriateness of books, movies, and other forms of media that may contain vulgar or inappropriate content. While individuals have the right to express themselves freely, they also have a responsibility to consider the impact of their words and actions on others, particularly children.
It is important to note that questioning inappropriate material does not necessarily mean advocating for censorship or book banning. Rather, it is about engaging in open and respectful dialogue about the role of literature and media in society and ensuring that children are exposed to content that promotes positive values and attitudes.
The First Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression. However, this right is not absolute and is subject to certain limitations, such as obscenity and child pornography. When it comes to inappropriate material being presented to children, parents and caregivers have the right to question and challenge such content.
While the First Amendment guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression, parents and caregivers have the constitutional right to question inappropriate material being presented to children. It is important to prioritize the well-being and development of children and to ensure that they are exposed to age-appropriate material that promotes positive values and attitudes.
My public comments about the importance and rights of parents and taxpayers to support this discussion can be viewed at the Hopkinton Town Council meeting on June 5. Unfortunately, the councilor most erratically opposing Hopkinton’s resolution of support for this bill was Steven Moffitt. He admitted on the public record that he hasn’t read any of the books (materials) in question.
My takeaway: more robust discussion is definitely in order.
Polly Hopkins
Hopkinton
The writer is a member of the Chariho School Committee.
