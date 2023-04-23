May is Bike to Work Month (Work to Eat, Eat to Live, Live to Bike, Bike to Work), but after 16 years of doing it everyday, Gary Piver no longer plows and plods Route 1. Allison Palmer eloquently explained the biker’s dilemma in her March 19 Westerly Sun column (“Gary Piver’s hit-and-run death a siren for bicycle equity on Route 1”). As we stare in disbelief at Gary staring in disbelief across the page in his high school photo obit. Ow!
Bikes are the great equalizer. There’s no Mercedes or Ford Pinto. No Cadillac or VW Bug. Sure, you can spend thousands but who cares? Just push those pedals and enjoy the feeling of freedom. Freedom, water and bodily autonomy are all human rights. Freedom ranks up there with justice as one of the most iconically life-affirming feelings in the world. The land already existed but freedom was Roger Williams’ driving motivation in 1636 to establish the great Rhode Island territory based on values the U.S. Constitution sought to emulate more than a century later. Biking plays into this since it delivers freedom on so many levels for nearly everyone across the magnificent planet. Pedal moderately to cool off from a refreshing breeze, pedal enthusiastically to heat up, moderately enjoy the scenery, harder to get where you’re going, moderate affordable family fun, with gusto for lose the gut, get-in-shape options. Social options abound, solo pursuits compelling, 24/7 possibilities with every option a healthy, earth-friendly, disturb-no-one, affordable choice universally available.
Every dollar you spend casts an economic vote for the world you want to live in, and I want my dollars to support biking construction and production, sales and service, infrastructure development and tourism, research and bike-route development. Forty-eight years ago Jon Landau wrote, “I saw rock ’n’ roll’s future and its name is Bruce Springsteen,” with biking offering awesome transportation, recreation and pure clean fun options that make it both an important part of our past and a necessary part of our future.
There’s so much bickering division and separation in today’s life, but biking is the great unifier! No matter your political, economic or physical ability, biking is the answer with electric options now provided for non-peddlars. Piver’s legacy can be providing the spark to ignite the establishment of safe corridors to schools. We failed to provide him with a decent Route 1 biking corridor, but considering his 16-year biking dedication, the importance of biking options to all school attendees, the health benefits to both our Earth and ourselves, the time for biking zones around schools with protected corridors on main bike-friendly routes is now. Just like all rivers have tributaries, we should establish a couple of main (north-south or east-west) biking rivers into all schools that varying tributaries feed into. Departments of Education, Transportation, Recreation and Environmental Management can work together, apply for grants and use their budgets proactively to move society forward. Most schools have tracks, tennis courts and playground equipment that can benefit all of society. Thank you Gary Piver, you may have really started something! Just like a river and a plant-based diet has many contributing tributaries, biking is the same with a healthier planet and person as the final destination. Oil to put gas in your car was the driver behind America’s trillion-dollar (mis)adventure titled “Iraqi Freedom,” Putin’s funding of his Insane Ukraine Migraine with oil’s fossil-fuel consumption destroying our climate, which will destroy ourselves. Like Bruce Springsteen: “We need to see the future and its name is biking and renewable energy.”
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.