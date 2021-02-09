Regarding the op-ed “Big Oil is Scared of the Rhode Island Lawsuit” in the Feb. 5 edition of The Westerly Sun:
In 1988, Royal Dutch Shell produced a confidential internal memorandum regarding climate change after five years of review. The report was uncovered in 2018. The report included the scientific conclusion that carbon dioxide accumulating in the atmosphere, caused by the burning of fossil fuels, would have climate impacts including “significant changes in sea level, ocean currents, precipitation patterns and weather” which would impact “the human environment, future living standards and food supplies and could have major social, economic and political consequences.” The report went on, “By the time the global warming becomes detectable it could be too late to take countermeasures to reduce the effects or even to stabilize the situation.” The reaction to the internal report by Shell executives was to join the “Global Climate Coalition” of oil companies, which ran a hugely successful, decades-long campaign designed to confuse and mislead the American people about the science of accelerating global heating caused by the thickening blanket of carbon dioxide.
The Coalition used the same public relations firm that was used by the tobacco industry for many years to confuse and mislead the American people about the damage done by their products to human health. The executives and shareholders of these giant corporations chose to maximize their salaries, bonuses and dividends for as long as they could, knowing they were causing harm to the American people. The difference between Big Tobacco and Big Oil is that misleading Americans about the dangers of tobacco only harmed the people who smoked and the people around them; while misleading Americans about the dangers of carbon emissions harmed every American, including those yet to be born in the future. Oil companies recognized that their products increased concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere, understood this would lead to global heating, and calculated the likely consequences. Then they chose to accept those risks on our behalf, at our expense, and without our knowledge. They willfully drove us toward the grim future they secretly predicted by promoting their products, lying about the effects, and aggressively defending their share of the energy market. The harm they chose to cause to every American cannot be undone, but oil company executives and their shareholders, who benefited enormously by delaying the conversion to sustainable energy systems, can be held to account in the American judicial system. The Rhode Island lawsuit against them is our state’s part in doing so.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.