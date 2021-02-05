The only thing the Keystone pipeline couldn’t survive was Biden and those Green New Deal fanatics, the liberal Democrats who pull the strings on this puppet president.
Mandate? In retrospect, I could use the same analogy using the Electoral College results for the Nov. 8, 2016, election. President-elect Trump 304, and Hillary Clinton 227.
Now that that’s out of the way, let’s proceed. Isn’t it so easy to manipulate creatively words, numbers and narratives?
I examine these four bullet points somewhat skeptically:
1. COVID-19. The plague known by some as the China/Wuhan virus. Thank you China. Now, thank you President Trump for initiating the vaccine trials, empowering and working with major drug companies, and private laboratories for their effort and astonishing results.
2. Economy. Again, thank you President Trump for the best recovery and economy in 50-plus years. That economy sustained for 3 years, until the virus embraced our shores. Again, thank you China.
3. Climate! Here we go again. As I recall, a former vice president, Al Gore, said unequivocally 20 years ago that climate change was going to melt the ice caps and the oceans would rise 20 feet. I believe that would render Florida, among other areas, useless.
4. Race and inequality? I don’t see the correlation between a pipeline and race. Can pipelines be deemed racist? I just witnessed an African American in Texas, on Fox News telling his story how he just got laid off due to Biden’s executive order shutting down oil production on the pipeline. He was literally in tears during the interview. I guess MSNBC and the other liberal-biased news outlets don’t cover that detrimental news, as they didn’t cover the riots in Seattle, Portland and Minnesota, nor the deaths, nor the 2 billion in property losses. Well, why should they. Jerry Nadler proclaimed, when asked about them by a reporter, that that a Washington myth. Tell that to Mrs. Dorn, the widow of the retired police captain who was killed in St. Louis.
Looking at the Green New “Squeal” pragmatically, I can’t envision the I-95 corridor, or any major highways, with thousands of charging stations for electric cars.
First of all, the projected distance you can travel on a full charge on the Tesla vehicle is 360 miles. Given that data, a 1,220 mile trip, say to Florida, would require at least three stops at more than likely three hotels. Supposedly, the charge can take from 30 minutes to 12 hours. I don’t see the 30-minute charge as being believable, since it takes an overnight charge on an eight-battery golf cart. Does this mean all hotel chains, or even many, at all the built-up major exits, will be installing charging stations at each parking space? Expect at least two nights extra accommodations at about $100.00 per night.
Walter Sheldon Jr.
Pawcatuck
