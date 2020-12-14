Your Dec. 4 Bloomberg commentary “Biden era unlikely to be normal or boring” has it right, even if efficient and effective political progress should be normal and boring in the “more perfect union” fantasy world. We recall Mitch McConnell’s “make Obama a one-term president” one-goal agenda blocking all of Obama’s Make America Great Again initiatives after he inherited the George W. Bush-inspired all-time worst financial crisis sans Great Depression.
Now Biden inherits America’s all-time worst health crisis sans common cold with COVID-19’s Dec. 9 one-day total of 3,053 deaths surpassing the entire 2,977 fatalities on 9/11. Then-VP Biden’s firsthand experience of McConnell’s scorched-earth agenda prevents Biden from repeating Obama’s repetitious cooperative approach with a party consumed by a lust for power that values Biden’s failure infinitely more than America’s success.
Respect is given until lost, while trust is earned, but the current Republican Party embraces the serial-lying Trump, who has embraced lying as a way of life, 13 times a day until breaking the fact-checking tracker, and how can you trust anything that turns out a lie every waking hour? This makes “Republicans fared spectacularly well for a party that ostentatiously failed to address a crisis responsible for killing more than a quarter million Americans so far this year” a phenomenal understatement. I take exception with the mild “spectacularly well,” feeling Republican success terrifyingly frightening with our Mike Latham predicting a Trump landslide ... and what land is this Mike?
North of a quarter million dead Americans and Trump-led Republicans (is there any other kind today?) party like it’s pre-COVID 1999, totally dismissive, ranging to scornful, that the universal mask-wearing consensus is the best defense against COVID. Might Mr. Trump’s COVID case possibly be nothing more than a publicity stunt, as he realized all his campaign strategy attempts were going nowhere? The irony is if Mr. Trump spent as much time directing our defense against COVID as he has trying to fraudulently overturn the legitimate election results, he might actually have, heaven forbid, won reelection.
These times are not normal and better not be the new normal, with the Republican majority (more than 70 million people) more interested in Biden’s failure than America’s success Yeah Joe, America is back, but we also have America’s back against the wall as you inherit another fine day-one mess Republicans have waiting for you. Buenos Suerte!
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
