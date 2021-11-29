Eric Bibler and his GoFundMe campaigns have lost every court suit against solar he has undertaken to date in Hopkinton and he’s about to lose another in the next week or so. He has cost Hopkinton a small fortune in legal fees, not to mention the money he has collected from well-intentioned but incredibly naive citizens.
How then is it appropriate for this Council to appoint him to the Charter Review Committee with possibly more suits pending against the town, and when he has already cost the taxpayers so much money? He has proven himself to be an incredibly negative, misinformed and disruptive menace at the board and commission meetings he’s attended over the last several years. If his legal conflicts with the town aren’t enough to keep him from this appointment, surely his behavior should be.
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
