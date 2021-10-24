As Westerly embarks on a plan to undo the development sins of the past, it is helpful perhaps to review how we got here (“EDC pushes for study to reimagine possibilities for Route 1,” Oct. 22).
The historic Post Road evolved into Route 1 as the needs and habits of the town changed. Like many a town in New England, Westerly saw its commerce move from downtown to the outskirts in the 1950s and 1960s.
I am old enough to remember much of this rampant development.
Driving into Westerly, we would pass the house on Franklin Street where my mother was born. The house was later torn down and the lawn paved over to build what is now a preschool.
I was 14 when the historic Gavitt, or “Whipping Post,” house was taken down (and moved elsewhere) to make way for Route 78.
That bypass, while alleviating congestion downtown, only accelerated development. Strip malls began popping up in the 1980s.
More recently, Westerly has seen national retailers and restaurants move to the opposite side of the road. This trend has left vacancies and ill-used properties in its wake.
Hiring a consulting firm like Weston & Sampson seems like a good step, but Westerly needs to be careful it does not succumb to the planning fashions of the moment.
Too often, such changes amount to expensive window dressing that only creates more problems.
The trendy “Complete Streets” model that some neighboring towns are embracing privileges pedestrian and bicycle traffic over cars, a nice idea in theory but one ill-suited to high-traffic areas like Route 1.
Landscaping of public areas sounds positive as well, until plantings grow wild or die for lack of maintenance.
New rules that allow mixing of residential and commercial uses could provide affordable housing while promoting better building design. Land owners could be given density incentives to replace or remodel ugly retail structures. The town also should not forget the area’s history, the strongest remainder of which is the Babcock-Smith House Museum. Could this Post Road heritage be honored with a small park, a historical kiosk or special street signs?
Westerly may not be able to correct all the design mistakes of the past, but it has an opportunity to create a more functional and aesthetically pleasing Route 1 corridor for the 21st century.
Betty J. Cotter
Shannock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.