Despite testimony on the inequity of the 100-foot setback for ground-mounted solar panels in the 80,000-square-foot zone during the hearings on the Sculco proposed ordinance, the Hopkinton Town Council has left that provision in their draft that was voted on Monday night. This is a grossly unfair and prejudiced regulation to be imposed on your citizens.
How are silent, energy producing, aquifer-protecting solar panels deserving of such draconian regulations? Why would you permit noisy, fume-belching generators, external wood-burning, atmospheric polluting furnaces, noisy, thump-thump-thump basketball courts, huge swingsets or above-ground pools with high decks full of screaming children within 30 feet of a property line and not quiet solar panels? What kind of warped and misguided leadership would force such regulations on their citizens?
How many irregular shaped lots in Hopkinton will be eliminated from this planet-saving accessory use because of this insane restriction? Hopkinton citizens BEWARE of this council and their hidden agenda restricting your rights. I think it might be pitchforks and torches time! Access is limited at their meeting, so please email or call the Town Councilors and make your feelings known or attend their Zoom meetings. The access to the calls is on the Secretary of State’s website with the meeting agendas!
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
