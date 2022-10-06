Are you a crafter looking to make some money this holiday season? Be very careful. There are several legitimate-looking posts for spots to sell your crafts that are hoping to steal your money. Some spots are going for as much as $100 per space! Please call the event location before sending any money to be safe and secure.
We work hard on our crafts and take a lot of pride in them. Let’s not let thieves ruin the spirit of the up comming holidays.
Kimberly Cercena-Jones
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.