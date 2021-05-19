Rhode Island small businesses have struggled to get through a historic pandemic that brought much of the state’s economy to a halt. We are just now getting to a point where we can see a light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, the General Assembly is considering a new tax on beverages that will hurt working families and small businesses and their employees hardest.
There could not be a worse time to raise prices on families and increase costs to store owners. Neighborhood grocery stores, corner stores, and restaurants drive employment in our communities and fuel our local economies. Many have had to lay off employees or trim employee hours because of the restrictions that were necessary to combat the spread of the virus. Sales were down for many small business owners; some even had to close their doors.
We should be relieving burdens on our small businesses and their customers, not adding to them.
The impact of the beverage tax will fall most heavily on low-income and middle-income families living paycheck to paycheck, making it more difficult for people to afford their grocery bills. Rhode Islanders will do here what consumers have done in other states when this tax has been tried — they’ll cross the border for cheaper, untaxed beverages. And when they do that, they’ll do all their grocery shopping in another state as well. That’s going to cut sales to local Rhode Island stores and restaurants, especially those close to the border. That means reduced hours and ultimately job losses for Rhode Island workers.
There has to be a better way to address our needs in the state than with an unproductive tax that targets working people, our local small businesses and their employees.
Leo Moroso
Westerly
The writer is the owner of Reale’s Grocery.
