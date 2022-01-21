On Jan. 19, before the clock struck 12, 52 men and women stood and one by one denied that all men are created equal.
A truth refined through the crucible of time, until it has become an essence of what it is to be human.
Equal justice under law is the origin of the journey we are on. If we do not trust where we have come from, can we expect to achieve the goal we seek?
Fifty-two senators who wheedled and cajoled their neighbors for permission to represent them, men and women who willingly took the pieces of silver offered for the job, stood and denied the oath required of them.
Judas Iscariot is not remembered for his personality, his good looks, or his intellect. Should these senators expect otherwise?
Judgment Day
Oh, what will I have to say, when all appointments here are done and I am called away?
When I stand alone in simple cloth, where eyes can never turn away and only truth is told.
What message will be inscribed to measure my humanity, when I am judged for all eternity?
THEY LIED.
Al Clemence
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.