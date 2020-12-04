“BUSINESS AS USUAL” said the Nov. 28th front-page headline in The Sun, which preceded the Page 6 headline, “Court Rejects Trump’s latest challenge,” with courts and election officials across the land repeating that Nov. 3 was a free and fair election. Never mind the toxic voter suppression and gerrymandering that has become Republican standard practice in the face of unfavorable white supremacy demographic trends. “Not yet Ms. Liberty,” who in the popular political cartoon peeks out from hiding behind the statue’s pedestal, wondering if he’s not gone yet.
Think it can’t get any worse? Check back tomorrow, as the worst-in-the-world COVID virus results await Joe Biden, a most unwelcome welcome to the White House. “Business as usual” summarizes Trump’s poison-pill Operation Warp Speed desperation to misguidedly open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge now to oil drilling despite: 1. disastrous climate change impact; 2. human rights devastation to the indigenous population’s way of life; 3. catastrophic impact on survival of the fittest caribou and polar bears reaching the end of the line; 4. The six largest banks in America (including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America) all refusing to fund Arctic Drilling; 5. President-elect Biden’s day one declaration to stop this drilling insanity; etc. But conventional wisdom — or any other wisdom type — is hardly a reason for Mr. Trump to demonstrate consideration or empathy when vindictiveness and me-only narcissism runs through his blood, pulsing ahead with every heartbeat.
In conclusion, we must be grateful for the “business as usual” push ahead with Mr. Biden’s substantial popular vote and electoral college victories and possible Georgia Senate runoff victories providing Biden with the desperately needed mandate this country needs to work toward the common good.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
