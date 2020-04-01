My girlfriend went to a “garage sale” looking for 78 rpm recordings. Maybe you’ve never been “garage-buying.” You come home to wake up your significant other to show your “finds.”
She got a combination TV-VCR barely used and a George Foreman grill, but did they work? A pang of fear set in — she said “Watch this!” Slowly something came into focus like a dense fog and then reduced itself to a mere dot. Oh my! She tried again ... nothing! Worst $25 ever spent! Maybe she can sell it to her neighbor for $3. Lesson learned. Because it’s a bargain — you don’t need it!
At this age, it’s a perfect time to balance one’s needs. You see, middle-aged people don’t like surprises. Like thoroughbred horses, we get spooked and tend to kick up our heels! “Did I need these two worthless items?” she muttered.
I just sat down, got a diet soda from the fridge and an ice cream bar, pushed the leather recliner back and kicked off my worn-to-the-bunion slippers and watched silly people selling fake diamonds and creams on the infomercials. I don’t know what I’m looking for, it just seems something is missing, so I’ll look right now — my bifocals are destroying my view! Do I need fake diamonds and creams? Nah!
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
