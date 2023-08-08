As a follow-up to my last letter about the only Republican on the Rhode Island Board of Elections, it was not always that way; decades ago both parties Democratic and Republican had two members. Then the board was enlarged to seven members. We need to seriously consider limiting a political party to no more than a simple majority at least like local boards of canvassers that have no more than a simple majority of the same political party that administer elections locally.
In addition, election procedures need to be updated. Things to think about having local party chairs fill vacancies on party slates after the filing deadline. state party chairs have that power now. Allowing prospective elections to have more time to fill their candidacies than a couple or few days. I suspect if litigated that restriction could be thrown out in court. I remember years ago in the 1970s court action seriously impacted elections. Specifically in 1972, a court case as I remember threw out the long-time practice of electing town councils, school committees, and boards townwide for a numbered seat. So candidates were pitted directly against another person. That ruling came down between the primary and general election so in the 1974 election both primaries and general elections were done with the elective bodies selected by vote totals without numbered slots.
People today can freely change political affiliations. I recall in the 1976 Democratic U.S. Senate primary the sitting governor, Philip W. Noel, the endorsed candidate, lost to car dealer Richard Lorber in an extremely close primary. That primary and that year is politically significant as previously if you signed nomination papers of a party candidate or voted in a party primary you automatically became a member of that party for 26 months, which of course is more than two years. That was thrown out as too restricted by court action. That change easily had a pronounced influence on Gov. Noel’s senatorial efforts, which met in his defeat. Courts seem to rule against overly restrictive election rules.
I believe we need to make ballot access reasonably easy for both candidates and voters with safeguards to protect the honest and fair conduct of elections. I do have a concern with this concept in local elections. As the Charter Revision Commission deliberates in Hopkinton they should avoid putting a charter change to make the top vote-getter for town council automatically be named town council president and top losing town council candidate moving up to fill a town council vacancy. The consequences of doing such things need to be carefully weighed.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
