Parents United RI stands against transgender kids, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice. It was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights. Parents United RI has been associated with white supremacist, homophobic hate groups like Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). This group is an offshoot of The Gaspee Project, an organization chaired by Richmond resident Clay Johnson. This group has used its war-chest, including at least $1,000 from Mr. Johnson, to fund propaganda mail campaigns to spread misinformation about our school district. The Koch Foundation has funded many of these so-called “spontaneous parental uprisings” across the country.
Several new schoolboard members have taken the following pledge for Parents United RI:
“I hereby pledge to fully support complete transparency and parental rights when it comes to the health and education of children. I pledge to oppose all efforts to teach our K-12 students any divisive race-based or gender-based theory and any inappropriate and explicit sexual content.”
How far will your parental opposition go? Will you forbid the teaching of slavery or the civil rights movement or the history of hate crimes against minorities? Do you have enough knowledge of child development to know which books are grade-level appropriate, or do you just want to eliminate anything that offends you? Do you have any intention of actually working with school board members who disagree with you, or will you resign when you don’t get your way?
You don’t know everything about educating kids just because you made one. Not all of us are cut out to be teachers, and none of us should be allowed to commandeer a school district’s policies just because they managed to reproduce. Having a pulse and an axe to grind doesn’t qualify you to make decisions about other people’s children.
Both Republicans and Democrats want what’s best for their kids. Our once-excellent school system has been shanghaied by self-righteous members of the far right who continue to insist they’re the only ones who practice a religion properly or have a moral compass. If rational adults from both parties don’t unite to stop our local authoritarian threat, this district will likely disintegrate into the bad old days when we had double sessions and Chariho schools were the laughingstock of Rhode Island.
People of good will from both parties need to let the members of the Koch-funded Parents United RI and their affiliates know we’re paying attention, regardless of our party affiliation. Please contact your legislators and let them know you’re not happy with what’s about to be done to Chariho.
Christopher Fee
Charlestown
