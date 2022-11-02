With so many candidates running for local and state offices, deciphering each candidate’s views takes time. To that end, I have attended several candidate meet-and-greets and forums. I have discussed issues with candidates and others and have researched with an open mind.
I am concerned about what some candidates say they will do to protect parents’ rights and improve school safety, including removing books from school libraries, installing cameras in classrooms for parents to monitor, and adding law enforcement officers to all schools K-12. These strategies are not based on research and do not consider the impact they will have on all of Westerly’s students, especially those from marginalized groups.
At the same time, I am so encouraged by the diverse slate of candidates and their willingness to serve our town. I appreciate all of the candidates, whether I agree with their views or not, especially those running for the first time.
For the School Committee, I am especially impressed with Leslie Dunn and Michael Ober. Michael’s extensive experience on the School Committee along with Leslie’s perspective as a more recent graduate of our schools are a great combination. Both support common-sense research-based solutions to the issues facing our schools. Both understand that our schools may be great, but they can be better, and that improving our schools requires a holistic approach and difficult conversations. I am proud to support Leslie and Michael for the School Committee.
With seven seats open, the Town Council election has the chance to bring sweeping and positive change to Westerly. Kevin J. Lowther II is a strong candidate who listens to all sides of an issue and backs up his ideas with extensive research. It was notable to see how many candidates during the League of Women Voters forum had positive things to say about Kevin. I am also supporting Joy Cordio, Mary Scialabba, and Ed Morrone for Town Council. Along with Kevin, they are passionate and knowledgeable about issues such as affordable housing, establishing the Multicultural Committee, beach access, and responsible development among others. Their priorities demonstrate that they are willing to equitably represent all of Westerly’s residents.
Finally, in the race for state Senate, I support Victoria Gu. Victoria’s experience in fighting for shoreline access, her background in technology and using data to make informed decisions, and her overall educational strengths make her by far the best candidate to represent our district. Victoria advocates for workers, supports common-sense gun laws, fights to protect women’s rights, understands the benefits of fully funding our schools, and is passionate about making our community affordable for everyone who grows up here. It is distressing to hear others characterize Victoria as an outsider, despite the fact that she grew up in South County and has long been an advocate for improving our communities.
I urge you to base your voting decisions not on this or any other letter to the editor, but on careful research. A lot is at stake in this exciting election!
Tim Flanagan
Westerly
