Hopkinton Republicans are the most well-represented in the upcoming election they have been in many years.
Virtually all offices available have Republican candidates who have come forward to serve our town. Unopposed we have Pastor David Stall a former Chariho School Committee member running for town moderator. Also running unopposed is Cristina Maria “ Tina” Lavigne, for director of public welfare, and she is active in her church and the local historical association.
The Town Council has five candidates. Michael Geary, running for his second term, is a veteran and former Zoning Board of Review member, as well as district moderator of the Ashaway Fire District; Robert Greene, also a veteran, who has been involved in town affairs through the years and on the board of fire commissioners of the Ashaway Fire District; Robert Burns, owner of multiple businesses and an Ashaway resident; Edwin “Ed” James, current Hopkinton town moderator, who grew up locally, and is an interested resident; and myself, I am seeking a ninth non-consecutive Town Council term; and have other noteworthy advantages.
The Chariho School Committee Republican candidates are Polly Hopkins, a mother of children in the Chariho school system; Larry Phelps, current Hopkinton town sergeant who has grandchildren in the local school system and is manager at Hope Valley Bait & Tackle in Wyoming; and Tyler Champlin, a certified public accountant and father of young children. ALL Republican School Committee candidates have expressed serving on the School Committee in the past, and they ALL are Chariho graduates.
Remember the Republican local state candidates: Sen. Elaine J. Morgan, multiple term incumbent, who is a small business owner, has been a foster parent in the past, and was Hopkinton’s first woman town sergeant. Also, remember Justin Price, multiple terms a state representative in the northern part of town that votes at the Hope Valley Grange Hall; and Donald Kohlman, who once again is challenging the longest-serving member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, who is Speaker pro tempore whose first loyalty is to the Speaker, as he effectively decides who holds that position.
In closing, Vote Republican on Nov. 8!
This letter was approved by the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council and chairs the town’s Republican Committee.
