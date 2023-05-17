In the 21st century, with cable TV in every home; with the infinity of the internet and social media in every pocket, you’re going after books again? Thinking of banning books again? Really?
For eight years you’ve been entranced with the lurid digital story called “The Adventures of Donnie McTrump.” Today, you can hardly wait for its angry sequel, “The Revenge of Donnie McTrump”. Eight years of sex, violence and hard language on your TV and iPhones and you’re worried what the kids are going to see and read in books? Kids’ MAGA parents are being groomed for sedition by Fox, CNN and right-wing media and you’re worried about books?
Books chosen by schools and libraries pass through a number of filters that try to establish acceptable standards of scholarship and taste: reputable publishers, good editors; book reviews, booksellers. Libraries can’t afford to buy books people won’t read. Like cable news, they keep score too — counting library users instead of viewers. The point is, there’s a selection process for books that includes listening to and understanding the community that the library serves. You know, the “public” part.
And there’s a reason Samuel Johnson isn’t taught much in high schools — fear of student revolt. “Why can’t we read something fun?” students plead. So every English department, when its teachers sit around the camp fire, recalls stories of assigned paperbacks being returned from a parent in small pieces — fun or classic.
Not everyone agrees with the selection process. Generally, the process tends to work on an individual basis, with parents making decisions for their family and taking part. Real live book-banners, however, may start small, but they have an ideology and an agenda — eventually they will find all our books, because no book is without its enemy. But ideology can’t protect book-banners from reality. This means their agenda can only move forward if they have power and organization. Power only accepts one process and for the moment, only voters can slow it.
Charles Logan
Westerly
