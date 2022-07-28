Town workers placing syringes in a public gazebo located on town property while on taxpayer time seems to be OK with the selectmen of the town of Stonington. The statement on News 8 was that there was no malicious intent. Apparently, it is OK that they decided to place medical waste that they collected from other areas in town in a water bottle, then place it where a young child enjoying the park could be exposed to potentially medically compromising bodily fluids. That being no malicious intent seems baffling to me.
These gentlemen probably had good intentions and were frustrated by the number of syringes they see daily, however there are other avenues to report these problems, such as talking to management, police, town leadership, or write a letter to the editor to spread public awareness.
Although I am not a taxpayer in the town of Stonington, I find it odd that management can find no issues with town employees planting medical waste, photographing it, and generally not doing what they are paid for, with no issue. I am sure that in my past employment at several local companies if I planted medical waste, photographed it, all while flaunting it in front of video cameras, my career probably would have been shortened. In the very least this becomes a public safety issue by the dispersing of medical waste in a public place.
Andre Comeau
North Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.