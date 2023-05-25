I implore Rep. Azzinaro to withdraw his name as a sponsor of the House Bill 6324 on book-banning currently in the state legislature.
My opposition to censorship of any kind is well-known in Westerly both through my professional and volunteer work.
In an interview with Alex Nunes, published on April 28 on The Public’s Radio, Azzinaro said that he does not “go to the libraries and drag out pornographic books.” I am disappointed that he added his name to this bill without even a cursory examination of the “indecency” which he cites. Surely, he owes his constituency a more informed mind before taking a stand on any bill. Even a cursory look would have shown him that these books are not pornographic ... especially to the 21% of Generation Z Americans, those born between 1997 and 2003, who identify as LGBTQ and as voters.
My niece Zoe, who has dedicated her life to saving others,is presently head of emergency services in three Massachusetts towns. When I asked her permission to use her name in this letter, she replied, “Books and language are incredibly powerful. I didn’t fully understand myself until I [found] the words I needed to describe the things I’d always been feeling.”
Thank goodness she had access to books to help her. Thank goodness I had access to books from the Westerly Library and Savoy Bookstore to educate me.
I love and admire my niece Zoe as much as I did when she was my nephew Zachary.
Please do not take the opportunity away from others to find themselves.
Ellen L. Madison
Westerly
