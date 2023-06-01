In response to Ellen Madison’s May 25 letter to the editor, “Azzinaro should reconsider book-banning bill,” I say:
Ms Madison is confused. Rep Azzinaro did not add his name to anything. He is the H-6324’s sponsor. Others signed on in support of his bill. That fact should not be lost on Ms. Madison, or anyone else. It’s called leadership.
As far as his giving not “even a cursory examination of the indecency he sites,” I beg to differ. I can assure you that Rep. Azzinaro has seen the depictions of an adult and a child fondling each other’s genitals, as well as a child performing oral sex upon another, as shown in “Gender Queer.” This book, as well as others, are obscene, as they normalize and promote pedophilia and child sex. It disappoints me that you feel books like these are needed for people to “find themselves.” Books like these trample on the community standards they are supposed to uphold.
The term “book-banning” is, again, being used consistently incorrectly. No one is banning anything. Books like these would still be available online, as well as in bookstores and libraries, so long as persons under 18 don’t have access to them. Of course, if a parent somehow believes that his or her child would benefit from seeing a book like this, that is their choice. Stop calling it a book ban, though, as it is nothing of the kind, and you know it.
Finally, those who defend trash like “Gender Queer” and books like it must stop hiding behind their veil of “freedom to read” and “finding themselves,” and finally admit that they feel it is beneficial to teach our youth that obscenity, pornography, and pedophilia are good and normal. I will fight you until my last breath on that.
Again, thank you Sam, for standing up for our community, especially our youth.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.