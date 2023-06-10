When I saw Rep. Azzinaro’s Bill H6324, I thought it was a new bill. I made a mistake. Mr. Azzinaro’s bill merely adds a few changes to the existing law, Rhode Island General Law 11-31 2017. Mr. Azzinaro’s bill expands the media types to include cartoons, drawings, and comic book print. It also expands the pool of targeted librarians to include those in public or charter school libraries. I owe Mr. Azzinaro an apology. He did not introduce a bad bill. He introduced a bill to make a bad bill worse.
I sat through most of the public discussion about the Town Council’s proposed resolution supporting the bill. I could not help noticing Mr. Azzinaro was not present. However, many eloquent and impassioned speakers showed to oppose the resolution.
Proponents of the law are misleading when they portray the bill as protecting children from pedophilia, sodomy, and other perverse activities. The bill or law as written targets educators, librarians, and artists for censorship. Besides, we have many laws on the books to protect children from sex offenses, but do not target only those fields where imagination and creativity are dominant. In a baseless way the bill and its proponents associate the more creative among us with sex crimes. That is insulting. The Town Council should sign a resolution to repeal the law.
Among the most misleading was Councilor Overton. In a recent Sun letter, he claimed he was a strong constitutionalist and Bill of Rights believer. He urged no restrictions for the Second Amendment, which he described as enshrined in the Constitution. When asked to affirm or deny support for Mr. Azzinaro’s bill, he abandoned his constitutionalist principles. He would limit the First Amendment. Was it not enshrined like the Second? He ignored the comments of most speakers that night. He hid behind words the bill and its supporters use, child pornography and pedophilia. Ignoring the essential arguments presented that night, he used the very words the bill and its supporters use as a smoke screen for censorship. Yes, he was misleading. Unrestricted guns turn up killing schoolchildren where they learn. Mr. Overton cannot limit the Second Amendment because it is a right. He can, however, ignore the First Amendment, which came before the Second. He must think books are a danger to children, but guns are not. His support of the Constitution is not as strong as he claims. It was not pedophilia he could not abide. It is the free flow of ideas (a First Amendment right) and inclusion (a human right).
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.