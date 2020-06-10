On Wednesday, May 27, the Avondale Homeowners Association (AHA) provided over 400 meals for the staff of the Westerly Hospital in appreciation for their dedication and hard work, especially during these difficult times.
Since its founding in 2006, the AHA, a Rhode Island non-profit organization, has sought to address the community concerns of environment, safety, and general quality of life issues and to provide neighborhood services. The AHS comprises 79 families who live in Avondale.
In the first part of May, Kirk Materne, the vice president of AHA, suggested that the organization might collectively, consider a special thank you to those doctors, nurses, caregivers and all others from the Westerly Hospital who work tirelessly and endlessly to keep us all healthy during these unusually difficult times. The AHA Board unanimously agreed. After speaking with several hospital officials, it was determined that the most appreciative way to thank so many would be to donate individual meals to the first shift of workers. An email was then sent to all members of the AHA asking for monetary donations to support this effort. Response was immediate and generous.
Within three weeks over $6,000 was collected. AHA Board member Talley Ackerman contacted 18 Westerly restaurants to see if they would like to participate. Many were unable to, mostly because of lack of staff. The following eight restaurants generously and enthusiastically agreed: Bridge, Casa Della Luce, Graze Burgers, Joyce’s Gourmet, Mia’s Café, The Malted Barley, Pizza Place and Vetrano’s Restaurant. Mia’s Café donated all of the meals she prepared, so a $400 donation was given to the hospital in her name. The abundance of donations from its members enabled the AHA to provide meals not only for lunch but for dinner too, and to give a check for approximately $1,000 to the hospital as well.
The board of the Avondale Homeowners Association would like to thank the association members and the restaurants who so generously contributed to showing their appreciation of the Westerly Hospital staff for their hard work and dedication.
Carol Miller
Westerly
