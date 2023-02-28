Regarding the story titled “EPA: Trust the Government” in the Friday, Feb. 12, issue of The Sun: Oh, you mean the EPA that authorized contaminated water in Flint, Mich., in 2014? Or do you mean the Trump Administration that immediately followed in 2016 with “misleading claims” but by 2019 the arm-twisted-behind-its-back press called them lies, finishing in January 2021 with a 30,573 four-year lie total (per Washington Post), 20.9-per-day average that’s impressive for any felon, president (or both). “Trust the government” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan? The one who helped sell the American public on Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction, costing roughly 300,000 Iraqi civilian deaths, over $2 billion in taxpayer dollars and Colin Powell’s once-promising career? Your request for trust today must get the most tears (laughing or crying) in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, where Republican George Santos won the election by lying about his religion, education and work history, joining Trump where their lies outweigh their truths.
“A mind is a terrible thing to waste” but can be salvaged by a discerning, motivated and judicious internet visitor casting aside the lost opportunities in career, contacts and income a sound education might provide. But a squandered reputation might be an even tougher thing to waste since a rule of life is to know who you’re dealing with, and once lied to, you’re dealing with a liar which incomprehensibly doesn’t seem to bother Republicans. Respect is given but trust is earned as our modern-day assault on the climate-changed Earth makes respect and trust in the EPA more vital than ever. How we want and need to trust the government, but with repeatedly untrustworthy behavior, who’s zooming who?
In 2008, Barack Obama inherited the Great Recession from George W. Bush and performed well to save the automobile industry and American economy from collapse. In 2020, Joe Biden inherited the “alternative fact” Trump administration that tried to take American democracy out the door with him, engineering the “Big Lie” Jan. 6 insurrection that makes “trust the government” words for Rip Van Winkle? Standup comedy? Or the amnesia community that might not remember Republicans’ assault on everything sane people hold dear, but I’ll remind them every time.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
