Your article on Avalonia’s Knox Preserve was great, but readers should know Avalonia conserves over 100 properties and more than 4,000 acres in eight towns in southeastern Connecticut. There are 40 tracts in Stonington alone. See our interactive map at https://avalonia.org/map/.
Thanks for Postscripts. We love it!
Chuck Toal
Mystic
The writer is the director of development and programs for the Avalonia Land Conservancy.
