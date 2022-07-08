On Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Town Hall, the Town Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a creative zoning proposal for land developments of six houses or more that would allow for greater diversity of housing in Charlestown and provide other benefits.
However, Councilor Carney and Grace Klinger have blocked placing the hearing in the normal position on the agenda for public hearings. Instead, Councilor Carney placed the hearing last on the agenda, after all other business.
Those expecting the discussion at 7 p.m., as advertised, will have a long wait unless a motion to move the discussion earlier is approved at the meeting.
This change in the agenda is outrageous and statements that anyone wishing to speak on the issue has already been heard are absurd. Have you been heard?
The flexible zoning proposal — called Conservation Design — is innovative. In addition to allowing flexible zoning for large land developments and thus greater diversity in the housing built, the ordinance would help to preserve natural resources, including water quality and wildlife habitat. It also could provide future savings for the town in road maintenance expenses associated with large land developments of over six houses.
Similar ordinances have been enacted in other communities throughout the region, including in South Kingstown, and have worked well.
If you want to hear the proposal in its normal position on the agenda, please write to the Town Council (ARWeinreich@charlestownri.gov) and ask that the hearing be considered earlier in the meeting. Please also attend the meeting if you are able!
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Town Council.
