This letter is in response to an “attack” on Hopkinton Councilor Sharon Davis as reported in a letter to the editor of The Sun on Sept. 25. Certainly my comments were sharp.
Councilor Davis is an elected member of Hopkinton’s Town Council. As such she is a steward for the entire town, its environment, its commercial and residential tax base, its schools, its budgetary issues, but especially her citizens — all of them, not simply those who agree with her.
The zoning controversy with Councilor Davis at a Hopkinton Town Council meeting has nothing to do with how she chooses to vote for or against solar arrays in town. Her personal views, independent research, discussion with any citizen or her agreement with the Planning Board’s advisory opinions are irrelevant. Every individual councilor’s vote is based on their own best judgment after hearing all the testimony on record.
However, for a zone change — which is ONLY done by a council vote, we must, BY LAW, do it in a fair, impartial, open and objective engagement with the developers, their team and the Hopkinton citizen who is the owner of the property and our constituent. BY LAW we must engage and decide an issue by using the presentations, citizens’ comments and stenographer’s record of discussions and questions brought to the council and recorded there.
Determining your vote and announcing it at any sitting municipal board meeting before the presentation at council entirely negates the established legal process. Such an announcement leaves the councilor and the town both personally and corporately at risk for a major lawsuit.
The sharpness of my tone, which Ms. Davis calls an “attack,” was to prevent her from drawing or inciting a lawsuit against the town, but also to prevent her from losing a vote on the council by having to recuse.
Nothing less.
Barbara Capalbo
Hopkinton
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
