In a recent article in The Sun it read, “Westerly to consider elevating portion of Atlantic Ave.” It brought back memories of a couple of stories that my cousin, Alfred “Farmer” Trebisacci, told me back in the 1950s.
Al was with the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II and was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He also worked for the Town of Westerly after the war for many years in the Highway Department.
He told me one day he suggested to the town that they raise a portion of Atlantic Avenue, which has always been prone to flooding. It may or may not have worked; only after a heavy rainfall would you know the answer.
Farmer also told me of the Purple Heart he received in the Pacific, where the ship he was on, heading toward one of the islands, was hit by a kamikaze plane. Al happened to be below deck and the smoke was beginning to fill the area. Being a religious man, he wore a pair of rosary beads around his neck. He grabbed them and asked Our Blessed Mother and the Lord to help him get out. He said that the smoke cleared enough to see the stairs to go out on deck. He then had to jump ship and was burned in the fire-laden water on both his arms and lost his wavey hair. He was then rescued and sent to the Naval Hospital at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Not being able write back home, his family thought the worst. Luckily one of my brothers, Dave, was stationed at Hickam Field, Hawaii, and with the help of the Red Cross he was able to go visit him. Dave wrote home to tell the family that “Farmer” would fully recover.
I then asked how he received the other Purple Heart. He said, with a grin, “A Japanese mule bit me!”
God bless all the men and women who fought in World War II and all wars and those serving now to protect our freedom!
Antonio P. Trebisacci
Westerly
