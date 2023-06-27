“GOP passes resolution to overturn gun regs,” per the June 14 Sun, preceded the June 22 World Rainforest Day, the June 20 World Giraffe Day and the June 20 World Refugee Day. Evolving to a world where every significant item has its own day, assault weapons are impossible to overlook. The world does not share America’s scandalously bizarre assault weapon obsession, so it’s American Assault Weapons Day (9/11?) that survivors live every day. The AAWD acronym is available but who wants it. Republicans seek to differentiate themselves, providing voters freedom of choice, but they’ve seized and perverted the Second Amendment, now a pretzel of its former self when self-defense at its 1791 passage meant defending oneself from Native Americans who hadn’t yet found their road to genocide, wild animals when grizzily bears hadn’t yet found their road to extinction and an overreaching U.S. government was ignorant of merging onto its road to insolvency. Question: What good do assault weapons serve and how can they be legal for civilians? Time travel from 1791, the birth of the Second Amendment, 232 years and the U.S. government’s biggest threat to our lives is its survival as a democracy with the Jan. 6 dam bending but not quite breaking.
American lives were lost in two world wars that preserved the world’s freedom, but today’s Republican Party has politicized a Supreme Court that’s a work in progress destroying three of the most cherished American personal freedoms: 1. Reproductive rights; 2. voting rights; and 3. Freedom from gun violence; “shooting holes” in all three hard-won freedoms of choice. We the people in order to advance a more perfect union, must fight for justice and condemn violence with assault weapons. Yeah, the 2017 Charlotteville riots may have been attended by “some very fine people,’’ no doubt many attended the Jan. 6 riots, but in a civil society, similar to the T-shirt, “If my dog’s not welcome, I’m not coming,” if you can’t be peaceful, stay home!
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
