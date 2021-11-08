In this time of technological overload, when one can find almost anything on a smartphone, people sometimes question the value of a local library. The Ashaway Free Library answered that question with a resounding yes on Saturday at Crandall Field as it kicked off its 150th anniversary celebration. And it was a joy to watch.
For four hours on Saturday, there was a party going on in town. The Recreation Department graciously hosted the event and provided fine entertainment. Public Works brought out picnic tables so that there was a spot to devour delicious New York-style hotdogs and incredible cupcakes. The fire department brought out a rescue truck and it was joined by a vehicle from the ambulance service. Representatives from both were wonderful with the kids and provided tons of information for the adults. Folks sat on the grass or leaned against a tree and listened as musicians in the gazebo sang and played. I watched one gentleman take apart the bow of his violin in order to show a little girl the horsehair that helped him make the music. Painters decorated smiling faces. The ecstatic look on the face of one young boy with a colorful octopus wrapped around one eye was priceless. Even Mother Nature provided great fall weather.
Thanks to Library Director Heather Field, to her talented staff, and to all the board members and volunteers who helped to spread the word and to make the gathering a success. Thanks to all who bought anniversary t-shirts and mugs, who signed up for new library cards, who supported the library in so many ways. It’s much appreciated.
Is our local library to be valued? You’re darn right it is. And Hopkinton is doubly blessed because we have Langworthy Library as well.
Gary Williams
Hopkinton
