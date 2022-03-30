A case of continuing to throw away taxpayer money without maintenance: I am sure as a Westerly resident this past 18 months you have hit a pothole, seen a large crack in the pavement around or near your home, felt a bump in a Westerly road, had road debris kick up onto your car, felt debris under your feet as you walk from the pavement around town, or even felt pavement as it smacks and cracks your windshield, even though in the last three years Westerly residents have spent a great deal of money (a $15 million bond was approved in November 2018 and an $11 million bond on May 4, 2021). The Town Council seems to be on automatic pilot as the town has continued to work through the 2010 BETA Corp. customized Pavement Management System for Westerly’s 140-mile roadway network. Unfortunately, our council and our town has not maintained any of the roadways other than to repave them. If you look throughout our town roads that have been repaved or may have been repaved but without seal coating, patching, or repairs rather than repaving, we have seen roads go from repaving to disrepair within three to five years.
My own street was paved in 2012 for the first time ever. If you look at it now, you will see cracks from movement, poor placement, and very poor quality of the paving, I am sorry to say, but thanks to Westerly’s practice of contracting with the lowest bidder and no oversight, our roadways are crumbling and in major disrepair. With 31 paving projects in 2021, it also shows that our Town Council is very quick to approve referendums to spend money to repave but not to maintain our Westerly roads properly. As we see with our schools and their years of poor and minimal maintenance, this causes us significant price tags to repair as we see our roads failing and falling apart.
Further, this is a sad situation because we are supposed to have a Public Works Committee that is open to the public and has meetings. If you look at Westerly’s Clerk Base online, the last meeting record of that committee was July 25, 2019, with none since. So for three years we have not had a record of what this committee has been doing? It is funny because they have members — three members from the Town Council and four from the public with one vacant seat and town administration. Unfortunately, the last committee meeting was scheduled for Feb. 3, 2022, but with no agenda or meeting notes in Clerk Base or published, we have no idea if there was a meeting, so we really do not have the ability to voice our concerns over our crumbling Westerly roads. The committee was created June 8, 2015, to serve as an advisory board to the Westerly Town Council on any and all public works/water and sewer/engineering projects the town is involved in and to review and oversee the status of public works projects as referred by the Town Council or the town manager. Town leadership and our Town Council are not following their own passed ordinance.
Unfortunately, this does not bode well for any of you upset with the condition of our roads. Even our businesses are ringing the bell. A 2019 EDC survey of Westerly businesses on how the town could best provide support for economic growth and development yielded the following areas of potential focus:
Promote Westerly and proactively attract new business;
Protect the Westerly “charm”;
Maintain and improve roads and sidewalks.
Unfortunately, this has been poorly done with little follow-up and little to no public comment ability. Again, it is your precious tax dollars and your elected representatives making the decisions for you!
Remember, this year we vote in a new Town Council. Happily, the referendum has been canceled so we will see an entirely new slate of councilors. Rather than continue to hear the silence on maintaining the health of our roads, throw money at repaving only. Please vote for candidates that have your hard-earned money in mind! As you know, it is your money and y our town. You get who you vote for!
Kevin M. Plunkett
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.