She is clothed with strength, dignity, care and love for her children (hard as that may be at their stages and ages!). She can laugh when things are NOT so funny at all. She speaks with wisdom when it’s time for necessary discipline. She watches over the affairs of the household and does not eat the bread of idleness. There are so many duties she performs daily without a speck of appreciation — the “glue” that holds a family all together.
Many moms become elderly and lose their faithful husbands or spouses. Some struggle alone to survive when children are raising their own children (some not nearby). The “children” become “grands” and “greats” who work and establish themselves, not having spare time even to visit, call or remember with a card the old mom who waits “her time” alone who loves god and prays. Give her praise and reward. She has earned it. And let her past deeds be blessed at heaven’s gate.
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
