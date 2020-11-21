On Monday, Nov. 23, the Westerly Town Council will select a new president for the next two years. I would like to express my support for Sharon Ahern.
Ms. Ahern has received the highest number of votes in the last two election cycles and deserves this designation. It will bring a new voice to the council and give new opportunities for citizens to be heard.
All governments are in a critical stage right now. Forward-looking leadership and creative and dynamic thinking will help us move forward as a community. I think Ms. Ahern will represent all the people and the listen to the concerns of each person.
Madeline Labriola
Westerly
