I am writing to support Sharon Ahern for the State Senate for the 38th district in the September 13th primary. Sharon brings years of experience in balancing budgets and dealing with the issues in our town as the Town’s Chief of Staff, a member of the Town Council and as the current Town Council President. We need a State Senator who understands how to balance the fiscal needs of the state and deal with the many critical issues facing our district
Michael Ober
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly School Committee.
