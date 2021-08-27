Kudos to Roberta Mudge Humble, John Humble and board of the Westerly Armory. The Aug. 14 Saturday night event was a smashing success.
I am so proud to have been honored along with Rev. Cal Lord, John Coduri, Rona and David Mann (posthumously) and Dr. John Federico.
Most importantly, the real heroes behind the scenes were the spouses of the honorees.
I wouldn’t have been there if it wasn’t for my fabulous wife Kay, who has blessed me with a half century of happiness and support.
Thank you Roberta for bringing back the Armory to its past glory. May it remain a Westerly landmark far into the future. Please support its charitable efforts.
Larry Hirsch
Westerly
