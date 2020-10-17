Selecting a candidate for the position of town moderator is not a minor decision and should not be taken lightly. The Charlestown Citizens Alliance enthusiastically supports Ron Areglado to fill this position on your election ballot.
Ron has been actively involved on local issues such as fighting the ill-advised Whalerock wind turbines and has represented Charlestown in a highly professional manner on the Chariho Regional School Committee.
As town moderator, Ron will fulfill the manager duties in a respectful, professional manner. He is committed to affording all meeting participants opportunities to speak while facilitating the orderly discussion of financial issues. Ron has experience with running public meetings in a focused and efficient manner while keeping to the highest levels of civility. Ron has no financial connections to town issues and will approach his position solely in the role of a concerned citizen.
Placing your vote for Ron Areglado is a good investment in our town.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.