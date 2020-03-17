I leased a new Subaru for three years starting in 2016 from a local dealer. At the time of leasing this car, I was not aware of the high property taxes I would need to pay, plus my monthly payments. I had kept this vehicle in top shape and did all the maintenance. (Taxes, by the way, are the same costs as if you owned the car. Fair?)
In 2019, when the lease ended and when I needed to either turn it into the dealer or keep it, I was told the cost to buy this car would be $19,000. I rejected the dealer’s demand. From all the costs of monthly payments and taxes added, the costs added up to more than this car was worth at the time of the lease agreement.
Though leasing has become more popular than buying these days, I’ve come to the conclusion it is a money-making scheme by dealers, which I do not recommend. Do your own math for yourselves.
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
