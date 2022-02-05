Neil Young, a music legend, may be sparking a turnaround for this country.
Where average citizens, influential newspapers, the U.S. president, have railed, unsuccessfully, against the dangerous spread of COVID vaccine misinformation, misinformation that has led to hospital emergency rooms overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients, Neil Young may stop that spread at Spotify. And this could be all it takes to get us to a tipping point.
Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan, paid $100 million for his show, has reputedly broken Spotify’s own guidelines on misleading content, spewing anti-vaccine venom to 11 million listeners per episode.
Neil Young protested that harmful content and informed Spotify it was him or Joe Rogan. Spotify chose Joe Rogan.
Now Joni Mitchell, India Arie, and Crosby Stills and Nash are joining the growing list of artists who are also removing their music from Spotify. According to one reporter, Taylor Swift’s inclusion could take Spotify down.
Isn’t that what we need in this country, real penalties for lies that harm us all?
So far, the Big Lie — that the 2020 election was actually won by Donald Trump, then stolen — continues to spread.
But that may be reaching a tipping point as well. A New York Times headline on Feb. 3 read: “Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Trump Out-raised Primary Rivals.” “Representative Liz Cheney, who was all but exiled by her party for bluntly condemning Mr. Trump’s false election claims ... raked in $2 million during the last quarter, entering 2022 with nearly $5 million in cash on hand. Her opponent, Harriet Hageman, who has drawn the vociferous support of Mr. Trump and his family, raised $443,000 last quarter and has about $380,000 cash on hand.”
Maybe more headliners will stand up with Neil Young and stop the spread of lies that are crippling this country. As consequential as anti-vaccine lies are, the biggest threat to the United States is an election result in 2022 that doubles down on Donald Trump’s “legacy” of government that not only lies but viciously suppresses the truth.
I am speaking as an independent voter. When Alexander Vindman, a decorated veteran and former White House national security aide, was intimidated, menaced from telling the truth at Mr. Trump’s first impeachment, then retaliated against afterward, this country devolved temporarily into dictatorship.
Mr. Vindman is now rightly suing Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino for violating U.S. law, which makes it unlawful to conspire to interfere with a federal official’s ability to carry out the duties of their office or to interfere with any witness’ ability to testify.
Perhaps there’s one thing we little guys can do: we can lobby artists, athletes, other high-profilers with serious money clout to come out for the truth and take down the liars. This means taking down anchors, platforms, shows, networks who promote lies. Also the advertisers who support them. Let’s boycott their products. The buck has to stop now.
Phoebe Huang
Westerly
