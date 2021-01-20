It looks like we have come full circle with the Democrats, from minimizing the 1st and 2nd Amendments, religion, and censoring one party. That not being enough, they, the Democrats, are questioning the National Guard. You can’t make this stuff up.
My suggestion to every Guard member, when being questioned by the enemy, Democrats, is the following: Name, rank, and serial number. At least that was what I was told in the Army Reserve.
Walter Sheldon Jr.
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.