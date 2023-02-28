I am sure some folks out there agree with Rona Mann’s column of Feb. 26, but does she complain too much? She most complains about efforts, as I see them, designed to make better race relations. Why would she criticize folks that strive to improve language to better show respect for our neighbors? Why would she criticize corporations with diversity programs designed to help employees get along? All organizations work better when folks get along. From beginning to end, her article suggests it is better to do nothing to improve race relations, not even try.
I suggest she rereads her article. Then read Matthew 7:12 — “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.” Then ask herself: Are those politically correct folks on to something or is it better to do nothing?
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
